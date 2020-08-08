ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 103,306 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,306 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $59,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 35,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $3,065,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $481,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Starbucks by 165.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 30.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

SBUX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,567,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,010. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

