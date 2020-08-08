ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 132,635 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 132,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 107,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 35,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,778,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

