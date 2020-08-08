ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 136,295 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 136,295 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.45. 21,889,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,890,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.