ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 15,655 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.28. 1,846,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

