ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $44,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,764.50.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $1,754.48. 565,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,119. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,670.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,619.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

