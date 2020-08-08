ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 36,912 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Cincinnati Financial worth $66,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 728,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,587. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

