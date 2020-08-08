ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 63,254 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,819.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.70. The company had a trading volume of 928,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,453. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 201.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,293 shares of company stock worth $22,199,183 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

