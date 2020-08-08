ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,454 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mercadolibre worth $36,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,706,000 after buying an additional 254,439 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 12,650.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,849,000 after buying an additional 210,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $849.45.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $25.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.97. 877,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,733. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -284.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,018.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.96.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

