ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,583 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $13.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,504,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,976. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $155.54 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The firm has a market cap of $675.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.