ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,558 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $40,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ JD traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,074,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

