ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Lancaster Colony worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ LANC traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $165.13. 83,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,340. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

