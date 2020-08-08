ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,740 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of New Jersey Resources worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 599,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,748. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

