ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 66,437 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Becton Dickinson and worth $79,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,161. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.05.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.