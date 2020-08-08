ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.70. 482,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

