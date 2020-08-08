Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,522 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 1,888,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,931. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.