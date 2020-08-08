Proton Token Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Proton Token has a market cap of $441,766.41 and $86,307.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton Token

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,286,575,359 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

