Proton (XPR) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Proton has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $764,502.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.91 or 0.05003906 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.