ProximaX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $196,997.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $196,997.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

