PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 344,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $192.13.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.