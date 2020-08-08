PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Down 1.1%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 858,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four segments: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.