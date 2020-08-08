PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 2,125,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,689,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,518 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

