Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.25. 966,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,004. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

