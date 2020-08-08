PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.13. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

