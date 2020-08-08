PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 2,444,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

