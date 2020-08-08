PumaPay (PMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $776,455.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. PumaPay has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $776,455.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.35 or 0.04966034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit, CoinExchange, Coinall and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.