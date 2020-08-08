Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Cap of $51.60 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $51.60 million and $6.41 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

