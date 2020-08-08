Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,038 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.90% of Pure Storage worth $41,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pure Storage by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Pure Storage by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,002,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 190,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 2,102,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Cfra upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.