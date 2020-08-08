Purple Innovation (PRPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRPL opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659 over the last three months. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

