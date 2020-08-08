PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Hits $41,573.01

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 50.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded flat against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,573.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034806 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,736.75 or 1.00464744 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00161652 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004361 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

