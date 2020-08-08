PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $113,299.46 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00835286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00036617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.01291020 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,730.67 or 0.99687458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007090 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

