Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Reaches $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00012664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $10.39 and $5.60. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $825,335.41 and $3,986.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.87 or 0.05005490 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 555,841 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.