Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

