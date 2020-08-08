Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $3.14 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 79% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00026632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $219,227.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 79% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,833 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

