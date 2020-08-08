Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $7.72 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 154.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for $7.72 or 0.00065727 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $539,182.71 and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,833 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

