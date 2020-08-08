Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to announce $99.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.37 million. Q2 reported sales of $79.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $397.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.54 million to $414.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $490.00 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $514.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 30.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. Q2 has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Price sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,497 shares of company stock valued at $68,029,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 52,879 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 93.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

