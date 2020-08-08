Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Issues Earnings Results

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Q2 updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE QTWO traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 513,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,000. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $38,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Price sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 862,497 shares of company stock valued at $68,029,968. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

