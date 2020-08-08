QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and LATOKEN. QASH has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and $216,348.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.01980026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111240 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi, Ethfinex, Liquid, Hotbit, EXX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

