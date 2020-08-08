QASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.97 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $338,776.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX, EXX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Liquid and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

