QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $27.25 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $296.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

