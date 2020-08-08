QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00105530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.01977575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00193697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111053 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.