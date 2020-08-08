Qorvo’s (QRVO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.64. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $166,378.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,224 shares of company stock worth $3,723,475 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,123,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,063,000 after buying an additional 128,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,549,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,638,000 after buying an additional 430,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,377,000 after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,174,000 after buying an additional 1,087,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,639,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.