Qtum Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Qtum has a market cap of $265.52 million and $249.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00023368 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Bitfinex, DragonEX and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004678 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,646,752 coins and its circulating supply is 96,927,332 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BCEX, EXX, Coinone, OKEx, Liqui, Bibox, Binance, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Coinnest, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Crex24, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Bittrex, LBank, GOPAX, Livecoin, CoinEgg, ABCC, Exrates, Kucoin, Liquid, Coindeal, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, BigONE, Ovis, DigiFinex, Iquant, Poloniex, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Allcoin, HBUS, Huobi, BitForex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.