Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will post $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.