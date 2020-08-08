Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PWR opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

