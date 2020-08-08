Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

QTRX stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $912.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $44,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $104,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,260. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 58.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 309,584 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 16.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

