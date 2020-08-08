Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 16,696 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 308.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.