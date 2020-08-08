Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 19,017 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 487.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 92.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 185,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,101 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 128,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,853. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

