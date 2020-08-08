Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 46,122 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 681.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Cannae worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 684,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,563. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

