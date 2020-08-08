Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 26,795 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 766.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $86.94. 533,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,382. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

