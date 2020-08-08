Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 63,695 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.41. 4,162,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,475. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -236.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

